Breaking News: FBI Makes Arrest In Package Bombing That Killed Queens Landlord
Filed Under:Brooklyn, George Wray, Local TV, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FBI has made an arrest in connection with a deadly package explosion last summer in Queens.

A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The deadly blast happened back on July 28 when the victim, 73-year-old landlord George Wray, opened a package that had been planted on the front step of a home on 222nd Street in Springfield Gardens.

“I heard a loud explosion and it shook the house,” said resident Rick Thomas.

Cellphone video taken immediately after the blast that showed Wray doubled over in pain. In an effort to help, neighbors threw wet towels on Wray, who was clearly suffering.

“I saw a man, lying in the grass and he was actually on his knees and he was on fire,” Thomas said. “He was screaming out in pain, lot of pain, because the flames engulfed his whole top half.”

“He was burned all over his body from head to toe,” neighbor Audrice Campbell said.

First responders rushed him to the hospital with second-degree burns covering 80 percent of his body, but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators did not believe Wray was the intended target and said he did not live at the home where the package exploded.

“He was a nice man… and to have that happen to him, I don’t understand why,” neighbor Steve Weir said. “Anyone that would do that randomly to somebody and it results in somebody’s death, you don’t know what’s on their mind. And they may do it again.”

Police said the package was not delivered by U.S. Mail but was dropped off at the address by hand.

Meanwhile, tenants living there have been left without answers.

“I don’t think they were trying to target me because the name wasn’t my name. It wasn’t anyone’s name there, that’s why it’s rather fishy,” one man said.

“Hoping and praying that they find who did this cause it was heartless,” another woman said.

Police previously released a sketch of a person of interest in the case. He was described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 35, 5’11” tall and 160 pounds with a mustache.

