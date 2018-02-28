CBS 2German shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs […]
WCBS 880German shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. […]
1010 WINSGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, […]
WFANGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the […]
WLNYGerman shepherd police dog wears bulletproof vest (Credit: AP) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located […]
BREAKING: Miami Schools Chief To Replace Retiring DOE Chancellor Fariña
Filed Under:Brooklyn Museum, David Bowie, Jessica Moore, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The characters that defined David Bowie’s career – Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke — are now on display in Brooklyn.

The “David Bowie Is” exhibit doesn’t open until Friday, but CBS2’s Jessica Moore got a sneak peek Wednesday.

Inside the Brooklyn Museum is an electrifying tribute to the legendary rock and roll icon. Glowing bubble lights point the way to a version of Bowie you’ve never seen before.

Fan can pore over 500 carefully curated objects, including music, costumes, sketches, stage props, videos and jumpsuit after tantalizing jumpsuit.

Web Extra: Sneak peek inside the ‘David Bowie Is’ exhibit 

“When the museum said, ‘we want to do this exhibition,’ I was definitely the one who wanted to do it,” Director of Exhibit Design Matthew Yokobosky told Moore. “I was definitely the cheerleader.”

Yokobosky led the museum’s team of curators in scouring everything from archives to eBay to find 100 new items never publicly seen – until now.

“Amazing costumes that haven’t been on the scene before. Behind me, there’s an amazing black patent leather suit, which hasn’t been seen since 1973. We took it out of the archives together,” Yokobosky said.

Also found were Bowie’s personal drawings and letters, lyrics jotted down on scraps of paper and notebooks filled with ideas for his final album, “Blackstar.”

One of the coolest things about the exhibit is that every visitor gets a pair of headphones. You wear them as you enter the exhibit and as you walk from room to room, a song plays that corresponds with every Bowie era.

“David Bowie Is” has toured the world for five years, making stops in London, Paris, Tokyo and more.

Brooklyn is the exhibit’s final stop, and Yokobosky says that’s exactly what Bowie would have wanted.

“So we’re making that dream come true,” he said.

Starting Friday, your Bowie dreams can come true, too — for as little as $20 a ticket.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch