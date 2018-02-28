NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The characters that defined David Bowie’s career – Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke — are now on display in Brooklyn.

The “David Bowie Is” exhibit doesn’t open until Friday, but CBS2’s Jessica Moore got a sneak peek Wednesday.

Inside the Brooklyn Museum is an electrifying tribute to the legendary rock and roll icon. Glowing bubble lights point the way to a version of Bowie you’ve never seen before.

Fan can pore over 500 carefully curated objects, including music, costumes, sketches, stage props, videos and jumpsuit after tantalizing jumpsuit.

Web Extra: Sneak peek inside the ‘David Bowie Is’ exhibit

“When the museum said, ‘we want to do this exhibition,’ I was definitely the one who wanted to do it,” Director of Exhibit Design Matthew Yokobosky told Moore. “I was definitely the cheerleader.”

Yokobosky led the museum’s team of curators in scouring everything from archives to eBay to find 100 new items never publicly seen – until now.

“Amazing costumes that haven’t been on the scene before. Behind me, there’s an amazing black patent leather suit, which hasn’t been seen since 1973. We took it out of the archives together,” Yokobosky said.

Also found were Bowie’s personal drawings and letters, lyrics jotted down on scraps of paper and notebooks filled with ideas for his final album, “Blackstar.”

One of the coolest things about the exhibit is that every visitor gets a pair of headphones. You wear them as you enter the exhibit and as you walk from room to room, a song plays that corresponds with every Bowie era.

“David Bowie Is” has toured the world for five years, making stops in London, Paris, Tokyo and more.

Brooklyn is the exhibit’s final stop, and Yokobosky says that’s exactly what Bowie would have wanted.

“So we’re making that dream come true,” he said.

Starting Friday, your Bowie dreams can come true, too — for as little as $20 a ticket.