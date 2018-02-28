FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Matt Forte, one of the NFL’s top dual-threat running backs for the past decade, announced Wednesday he is retiring.

The Jets running back made the announcement on social media.

“My career in the League has been nothing short of a miracle granted by God and put on display for His glory,” Forte wrote. “I will cherish the many memories made on the field and the life-long friends I’ve made over the years in the locker room.”

The Chicago Bears drafted Forte out of Tulane in the second round in 2008. He went on to have five 1,000-yard rushing seasons and was selected to two Pro Bowls with the Bears.

But with Forte, rushing stats only told part of his story. He had six seasons in Chicago in which he caught more than 50 passes — and in 2014 he broke the NFL record for receptions by a running back with 102 for 808 yards.

He signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Jets before the 2016 season. In his first season with Gang Green, he had 813 yards rushing and 263 yards receiving on 30 receptions. Battling a knee injury much of last year, he rushed for a career-low 318 yards on the ground.

In total, Forte rushed for 9,796 yards and 54 touchdowns and had 554 receptions for 4,672 yards and another 21 scores.

Forte is retiring with one year left on his contract, but some reports had said the Jets planned to release him.

In his statement, Forte thanked Gang Green for his two years in New York, saying, “My experience as a Jet was truly first rate.”