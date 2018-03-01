CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
With Club Record 10 Picks In 2018 Draft, Blueshirts Saddled With Countless Options
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Rangers face an unfamiliar challenge after stockpiling picks for the June draft: Maximizing a franchise-record 10 selections, including three in the first round.

Rebuilding means keeping options open for trades while also targeting players who best fit the team’s goals.

Assistant general manager Chris Drury says the team’s priorities are adding young, competitive players with speed and skill and “a premium on high character.”

“It’s one thing to have all these great picks … you have to be ready and be prepared to make the right picks,” Drury said.

Rasmus Dahlin

Sweden’s Rasmus Dahlin in action against Canada during the Gold medal game of the IIHF World Junior Championship on Jan. 5, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

The 10 picks are a high for the Rangers under the draft’s current format of seven rounds. The team also has nine picks in the 2019 draft, including a conditional first-round selection from Tampa Bay it received in a trade-deadline blockbuster for defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

New York also dealt Nick Holden and Rick Nash to Boston, plus Michael Grabner to New Jersey in four separate deals, bringing back eight players and six draft picks.

General manager Jeff Gorton said the picks give the Rangers flexibility and currency.

“We have to look at both scenarios,” he said when asked if he would be willing to trade picks for current NHL players.

“We’ll look at different positions and see what’s available. When you have three first-round picks and you’re on the draft floor, opportunity will be there,” Gorton said.

The playoffs and draft lottery will shape the value of the first-round selections. Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is the consensus pick among experts as the top overall draft pick this year, and New York’s other first-round picks will depend on how Boston and Tampa Bay perform in the playoffs. Both could be serious Stanley Cup contenders.

Team officials like the early returns even for an organization that has been known to sacrifice its future for the present.

“Certainly a lot of energy moving forward to prep between now and getting to the stage in Dallas,” Drury said of the site of June’s draft.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

