CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Survivor

“Survivor” is back for its 36th season and this year’s show plays up a spooky theme. 20 contestants started in Fiji on a land called Ghost Island where mistakes from castaways of the past will bring brand new twists to the game. Jacob Derwin found out the hard way just how crazy this season is going to be.

Derwin talked about his “Survivor” experience with CBS Local and explains why he was voted off the island.

How would you describe your experience on the first episode of “Survivor: Ghost Island”

Jacob Derwin: It was watching a man desperately fight to survive for about two hours.

What was the difference between living the experience and watching it on TV?

JD: Out there, I knew I was in trouble pretty much immediately. I knew people were talking about me. I never heard the language. Hearing the exact language and terminology was kind of funny. It made me make a couple of faces when I was watching at a bar with a couple of my friends.

What was the most surprising thing you heard?

JD: The special comment was funny from my dear Stephanie Gonzalez. The idea that I had zero social skills was super funny. The truth is that I was connecting with some people and not the majority. I didn’t connect with Michael, Brendan, Libby or anyone like that. I connected with Laurel, James and Stephanie and that wasn’t enough people to connect with.

What would you have done differently?

JD: There’s a lot of things you could do differently. It’s hard in the moment because I was really trying everything. I didn’t want to be fake. I was willing to try anything to get myself through. I guess if I could’ve changed anything, I would’ve done more CrossFit before getting out there or maybe spending some more personal time with people like Michael. As it turns out he’s just a teenager, so maybe I could’ve connected with him on some level. Instead, I felt like I was immediately pretty much isolated.

What was the best part of the experience for you?

JD: Being there is awesome. I’m a big fan of the show and it was cool to see the scale of it in person and see the production and the sunrise and to go to Ghost Island, which was a twist we didn’t know about. To be around all that kind of history is crazy for a guy like me. It’s really something to be in the middle of it. It was such a crazy, wild experience.

What’s next for you?

JD: I’m teaching. I’m a music teacher and I’m working on getting some work in the voice-over field for my pipes and working on music. I’m pursuing all the creative passions I still have and trying to make those connections in those worlds. Maybe six days on “Survivor” won’t help too much, but that’s not why I was there in the first place. We’ll see what happens next.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch