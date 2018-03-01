NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman on the Lower East Side.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Ludlow Street.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was standing inside a vestibule when the suspect approached her and struck up a conversation.

He then pushed her against the wall and began to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman screamed and a bystander intervened, scaring the man off.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a light complexion in his 30s. He’s believed to be 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds, last seen wearing a brown leather coat, black hoodie, gray jeans, black knapsack and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or by texting them to CRIMES (274637) then entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.