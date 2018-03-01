CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dick Brennan, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Opioids

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – Controversial steel and aluminum tariffs were just a couple of items on the White House agenda Thursday.

There were also questions about President Donald Trump’s relationship with his attorney general and new reaction to the president’s statements on gun control.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported the White House has been trying to control various messages, but it’s been in turmoil. Trump’s communications chief Hope Hicks is stepping down, and the president himself has been feuding with his attorney general.

“We have with us the biggest steel companies in the United States,” he said. “They’ve been very unfairly treated by bad policy, by bad trade deals, by other countries.”

The president said the United States will impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum to shore up the struggling industries. But he did not provide any details on the controversial plan – for example, whether certain countries might be exempt. 

He only insisted he wants to stand up for U.S. jobs.

“Our workers in our country have not been properly represented,” he said.

Trump also presided over an opioids summit and said the administration will be rolling out policy over the next few weeks that will be strong.

“Hopefully we can do some litigation against the opioid companies. I think that’s very important, because a lot of the states are doing it. But I keep saying, if the states are doing it, why isn’t the federal government doing it?” he said. 

Attorney General Jeff Sessions attended the summit – a day after the present insulted him on Twitter, calling him disgraceful.

Sessions hardly got a ringing endorsement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders when she was asked about the president’s views on Sessions’ status.

Reporter: “Does the president want to get rid of the attorney general?”

Sanders: “Not that I’m aware of.”

Concerning school shootings, Sanders said the president will hold a meeting with members of the of the video game industry next week to discuss stemming violence. This comes as Democrats saluted the president’s call Wednesday for tougher gun controls.

“I’d like to give credit where credit is due. The president said a lot of things right yesterday,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said

There’s already push-back from Republicans on the tariff issue. House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement he hopes the president will considered the unintended consequences and look at other ideas before moving forward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch