CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Nextdoor, Valerie Castro, Yonkers, Yonkers Police Department

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The Yonkers Police Department is taking advantage of a popular neighborhood app to keep residents safe.

From the sidewalks on your street to the palm of your hand, Nextdoor is taking everyday neighborhoods online, CBS2’s Valerie Castro reported.

“Nextdoor is a private website which allows verified neighbors to connect and share information free of charge, including quality of life and public safety concerns,” Yonkers Police Commissioner Charles Gardner said Thursday.

The Yonkers Police Department announced its official partnerships with the website and app.

Think of the Nextdoor app as your online neighborhood – a place where you can sell items you don’t want anymore, look for recommendations, and even raise awareness about public safety issues.

Yonkers police started trying out the website last summer to send information to specific neighborhoods, rather than citywide.

“Since the police department put a toe in the water, it has turned into so much more,” lifelong Yonkers resident and user Anna Pierdiluca said.

Pierdiluca said it’s become a way to not only get information but also share information with police.

“While we can’t have an officer on every corner, we can certainly be their eyes and ears using Nextdoor,” she said.

The site has faced criticism in the past that it can lead to identity theft or violate privacy. But Nextdoor strategist Joseph Porcelli says each resident is vetted.

“Every Nextdoor member has to verify that they live in their community before they can gain access,” he said. “That’s done by having a postcard sent to their house, or our system can call their cellphone and their home phone and if the billing address matches, we allow them in.”

Though the site spreads valuable public safety information, Yonkers police say you should always call 911 first in an emergency.

Nextdoor says the Yonkers Police Department has had the most engagement from residents of any law enforcement agency in the Tri-State Area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch