STORM WATCH: Nor'easter Slams Tri-State
Filed Under:Alice Gainer, Amtrak, Local TV, Long Island Railroad, New Jersey Transit, Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Storm-related problems are causing service disruptions on Amtrak, New Jersey Transit and Long Island Rail Road for the Friday night commute.

Delays and cancellations led to huge crowds at Penn Station, where passengers were advised to find another way home.

CHECK: Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit | Schools

Initially, NJ TRANSIT said there were no trains coming in or out of Penn Station, but that has since changed, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. There is now very limited service, with approximately 90-minute delays.

Passengers were urged to use PATH, which is cross-honoring NJ TRANSIT tickets, to head to Newark Penn Station or Hoboken.

“This is like typical, and it’s very frustrating,” one woman told Gainer. “I understand the weather is bad, but they need to account for that. I mean, it’s really ridiculous.”

“They’ve cancelled everything going in and out of Penn Station,” a man added. “If you’re going down to Trenton like I’m supposed to, you’re supposed to take the PATH train to Newark and then they’ll cross honor the ticket there.”

Amtrak has outright cancelled trains on the Northeast Corridor heading to Washington and Boston.

Meanwhile, more than 1,500 flights at the three major area airports were grounded Friday.

