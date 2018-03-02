CBS 2A 'slave' licks the boots of a dominatrix in McCarren Park in a YouTube video. (credit: YouTube) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
Filed Under:Local TV, public lewdness, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer is accused of “outrageous” acts of lewd behavior.

Prosecutors allege Officer Anthony Avosso exposed himself repeatedly to other officers while on duty.

The investigation started after a female officer complained that Avosso had exposed himself while in the 60th precinct stationhouse when they were alone in a room. The officer complained about the behavior on Feb. 16.

A further investigation turned up other alleged incidents.

In one case, Avosso allegedly exposed himself to a probationary female officer just out of the academy while asking her about her goals in the department. He also allegedly exposed himself to a female officer sitting next to him on the subway, pleasured himself while in a marked police car during an overnight shift. Other incidents were also reported, prosecutors said.

“There is no place for this defendant’s alleged outrageous behavior anywhere in our society and especially within our police department,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Avosso is charged with seven counts of public lewdness and four counts of exposure. He was arraigned Friday and released without bail. He’s due back in court in May.

He made no comment when asked about the allegations by CBS2’s Reena Roy.

