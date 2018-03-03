NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in New York are on the hunt for two people in connection to a series of robberies across the outer boroughs, including a pair of Brooklyn businesses at gunpoint just 40 minutes apart.

Investigators say on January 6th the duo took $200 from a laundromat on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

A worker was treated for a cut on his head after being hit with a gun, according to police.

Police say the suspects then went to Aldo’s Deli and Bagel on Kings Highway, less than a mile away, where they brandished their weapons and made off with another $1,500.

The pair is wanted in connection to eight additional robberies spanning across Brooklyn and Queens, the most recent of which took place Thursday at the Maspeth Deli and Grill on Grand Avenue in Flushing.

Both suspects are around 5’9″ with a medium build, according to police.