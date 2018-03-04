By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks! We have a brighter but cooler day ahead, but the winds will be significantly weaker compared to yesterday. Expect mainly sunny skies with temps topping off in the low 40s, a few degrees shy of normal.

Monday looks like a great start to the work week with sunshine, light breezes, and seasonably cool temperatures in the middle 40s. Tuesday looks like another decent day but with more clouds in the afternoon.

Another storm system may affect the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing the chance for a wintry mix…stay tuned for updates on that!

Have a great day!