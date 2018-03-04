NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of the FDNY gathered Saturday to remember a little boy from Hawaii who died after a brave battle with cancer.

It was a final radio call for honorary firefighter Trucker Dukes. The 3-year-old died one year ago at his home, but he left a lasting impression in New York City.

While being treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the toddler was a regular visitor to the firefighters at Engine 39.

“He loved being with the firefighters, loved having lunch with us, a snack with us,” Captain Jim Gismer told CBS News’ Laura Podesta.

Trucker was comfortable around the big guys and big fire engines partly because his dad, Joshua Dukes, is a firefighter in Maui. More than 20 FDNY firefighters made the trip to Maui last March to attend Trucker’s funeral.

At a one-year memorial on Saturday, dozens once more came out wearing floral leis and paying tribute to Trucker’s bravery, strength, and vibrant personality.

“To see all these people honor our son, it’s incredibly special to us,” Joshua said.

A plaque showing Trucker in a firefighter helmet and coat will be displayed at Engine 39 and Joshua’s firehouse in Hawaii.