CLEANUP CONTINUES: School Closings & Delays Posted For Monday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been two and a half weeks since the deadly school shooting in Florida.

While students at the school are still trying to come to grips with what happened, some traveled to New York this weekend as they get ready to play at Carnegie Hall.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, their music has the power to transcend time and place.

The wind symphony band from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School says it’s helping them heal.

“Definitely music is a coping mechanism for me and I want to say every other kid here,” tuba player Luis Gomez told Sanchez.

The deadly shooting in Parkland happened in the freshman building right next door to where the band was rehearsing.

“We were sitting together, cuddling, relaxing, just trying to come to peace with what was going on and hopefully survive through it,” said Gomez.

Less than three weeks later, the students will courageously take the state at Carnegie Hall to share their talent with the world.

“It’s just a mental trip – just to sit there and just listen to the sounds, see the city and see all of it. It’s absolutely beautiful,” band member Alexander Goodchild said.

The group auditioned to become one of just six high school bands from across the country who will perform Tuesday at the famed New York concert hall.

Though tragedy almost cancelled their trip, their teacher said he, the students and their parents knew it was best to keep playing.

“I started getting the sense that these kids needed something to help them move forward, and that was making music,” teacher Alex Kaminsky said.

“Some of the pieces that we play have a beautiful story behind it, and I think it’s better to look at the beauty of it than the sadness,” clarinet player Mackenzie Hurst said.

And there’s so much beauty to be heard in their performance.

