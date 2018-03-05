By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning folks! It’s a brisk start to the morning with breezy conditions persisting across the area…but nothing like what we had a few days ago! Bundle up as you head out the door as wind chills will be in the teens & 20s area-wide…a bitter reminder that we’re still in winter!

Expect mixed skies today with winds subsiding in the afternoon, and it will stay chilly with temps a few degrees below normal in the low 40s. Tomorrow looks to be a few degrees warmer with some more sunshine early in the day, but more clouds move in for the afternoon & evening.

Our focus then turns to Wednesday when it looks like another significant storm will affect the region. While we don’t expect the level of wind & flooding that Friday’s storm brought us, we do expect the chance for significant wintry precipitation, strong winds, and coastal issues…stay tuned for the latest!