BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Public schools in Bayonne are closed Monday because of a threat made on social media, according to officials.

In a letter to parents posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Michael Wanko said the district received a Twitter post “that has yet to be discredited by the Bayonne Police Department.”

Bayonne Public Schools are closed today, Monday, March 5th. — BayonneBOE (@BayonneBOE) March 5, 2018

Threat made on social media closes Bayonne NJ schools today. Update at https://t.co/qYpCJ3smdB pic.twitter.com/XCTDHYTuYS — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) March 5, 2018

“In the interest of safety it was decided to close all schools today, Monday, March 05, 2018. I apologize for the late notice, however, we were hopeful that the post would be deemed non-credible by this morning, and school could be in session. ”

In an earlier letter to parents Sunday on the district’s website, Wanko said the threat “stated that all Bayonne Public Schools will be shot up Monday morning.”

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis posted a message on Facebook Monday morning saying police have been working to identify the source of the threat since Sunday evening, but said so far, police have “not been able to determine the source, and therefore rule out its credibility.”

“I have consulted with BPD and BBOED, and since we cannot rule anything out, I have ordered that the BBOED close all schools in the district today,” he said. “I make this decision out of an abundance of caution. I will continue to update our residents as information becomes available.”