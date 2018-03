NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least four firefighters were hurt battling flames in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Monday at a brownstone on Jefferson Avenue.

Video from the scene shows a torched façade collapsing on a firefighter as smoke poured out of the windows and the roof.

Everyone managed to get out of the building but three of the firefighters who were hurt had to be taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.