NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD late Monday was probing a police-involved shooting involving an off-duty officer in Brooklyn.

Police say it happened at a gas station near the corner of Foster and Remsen Avenues in Canarsie around 11pm.

Due to a police involved shooting, expect a large police presence in the area of Foster Avenue & Remsen Avenue, in the confines of the @NYPD69Pct in Brooklyn. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/tGTADTVCGz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 6, 2018

The suspect was attempting to rob the off-duty officer when the officer opened fire, striking the suspect at least once according to investigators.

The suspect was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. Their condition wasn’t immediately known.

