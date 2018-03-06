NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency responders were on the scene in Queens after an eight-inch gas line ruptured in Rockaway Beach on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that at around 9:15 a.m. people in the area of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 112th Street started complaining of an odor after a nearby gas line was ruptured.

Utility National Grid said the problem was caused by an outside contractor.

Up to 25 people at nearby Martin de Porres High School and P.S. 225 were being checked out by EMS. Some people at a nearby nursing home and rehabilitation center were complaining of exposure, EMS officials said.

Some parents could be seen escorting their children from the school.

