NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A snowy nor’easter bearing down on the Tri-State area was already causing traffic and transit changes as well as flight cancellations at area airports Wednesday morning.
Flights:
Hundreds of flights have already been canceled, including about 550 flights at Newark Airport, 467 flights at John. F. Kennedy Airport and 587 at LaGuardia Airport.
The Port Authority is urging travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.
Transit:
Metro-North is operating on a reduced weekday schedule Wednesday with combined and canceled trains during the morning and evening rush.
NJ TRANSIT is implementing its severe weather schedule Wednesday, meaning it may be required to operate on a limited weekday schedule.
Bus, light rail and Access Link will operate on a normal weekday schedule as long as conditions allow.
The Port Authority says some bus carriers are canceling or modifying service and urged riders to check with their carriers. It also said NJ TRANSIT is running with delays.
NJ TRANSIT is also cross-honoring Wednesday.
Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela Express services will operate a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston.
Amtrak’s Keystone and Empire Service are also on a modified schedule.
Traffic:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a travel ban on all tractor-trailers, buses, box trucks and other tall vehicles on the New York State Thruway north of New York City as well as for portions of routes 287, 684, 84 and 81.
Alternate side parking is suspended Wednesday and Thursday in the city, but drivers still have to pay the meters.
For more traffic and transit information from across the Tri-State area, click here.