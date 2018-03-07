NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A snowy nor’easter bearing down on the Tri-State area was already causing traffic and transit changes as well as flight cancellations at area airports Wednesday morning.

Flights:

Hundreds of flights have already been canceled, including about 550 flights at Newark Airport, 467 flights at John. F. Kennedy Airport and 587 at LaGuardia Airport.

Nearly 550 flights scheduled for today are canceled due to the nor'easter. Please confirm flight status before arriving at #EWR. Leave extra travel time. [75] — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) March 7, 2018

JFK Airport is currently reporting 467 cancellations, approximately 40 percent of its daily flight operations. Flights are arriving and departing with minimal delays, but travelers are urged to call their carriers before coming to the airport today. — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) March 7, 2018

Approximately 587 flights scheduled for today have been canceled due to the nor’easter. Please confirm flight status before arriving at #LGA and allow extra travel time. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 7, 2018

The Port Authority is urging travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Transit:

Metro-North is operating on a reduced weekday schedule Wednesday with combined and canceled trains during the morning and evening rush.

Today, we will operate a reduced weekday schedule with combined/ cancelled trains during AM & PM Peak. We will also commence hourly service after 8 PM for customer safety. Please see train times here: https://t.co/a7mmUVUByy — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 7, 2018

NJ TRANSIT is implementing its severe weather schedule Wednesday, meaning it may be required to operate on a limited weekday schedule.

Bus, light rail and Access Link will operate on a normal weekday schedule as long as conditions allow.

Bus, light rail and Access Link will operate on a regular weekday service today, as long as conditions continue to allow. pic.twitter.com/Oj49HhHLl3 — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 7, 2018

The Port Authority says some bus carriers are canceling or modifying service and urged riders to check with their carriers. It also said NJ TRANSIT is running with delays.

Some bus carries are canceling/modifying their service. Check with your carrier on latest schedules. NJ Transit is running with delays. [79] — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) March 7, 2018

NJ TRANSIT is also cross-honoring Wednesday.

Amtrak Northeast Regional and Acela Express services will operate a modified schedule on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston.

UPDATE on service changes for Wed. 3/7 due to pending severe weather in the Northeast region: Details on modified Acela Express, Northeast Regional, Keystone Service, and Empire Service, along with re-accommodation information can be found here: https://t.co/tIcP0KtpKj — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 6, 2018

Amtrak’s Keystone and Empire Service are also on a modified schedule.

Traffic:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued a travel ban on all tractor-trailers, buses, box trucks and other tall vehicles on the New York State Thruway north of New York City as well as for portions of routes 287, 684, 84 and 81.

A Travel Advisory is issued for all areas east of I-81 as well as a travel ban on tractor trailers on certain roads beginning Wednesday, March 7 at 8am. Details: https://t.co/YeuQWZCHYl — State of New York (@NYGov) March 7, 2018

Alternate side parking is suspended Wednesday and Thursday in the city, but drivers still have to pay the meters.

For more traffic and transit information from across the Tri-State area, click here.