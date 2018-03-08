By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a considerably tranquil afternoon with partly sunny skies and a cold breeze. Highs will register in the 40s, but because of the aforementioned wind, it will only feel like the 30s.

Some clouds will hang around tonight with cold conditions still in place. Expect temps to fall into the low 30s with feels like temps in the 20s.

We’ve got a slightly better shot at some rain and snow showers tomorrow as some weak energy from our nor’easter swings through our area. As for temps, we’re looking at another day in the 30s and 40s.

As for Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s.