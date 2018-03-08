CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Damage Snarls Rails | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos
Filed Under:Andrea Grymes, Broward County Sheriff's Office, Florida School Shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Scot Peterson

PARKLAND, FL (CBSNewYork) – Frantic dispatch and 911 calls have been released on the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, they reveal the chilling 78-minute search for the shooter, which started as a possible call about kids and fireworks.

“Could be firecrackers. I think we got shots fired, possible shots fired – 1200 building,” Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson can be heard saying.

This is the first we’re hearing of the tense transmissions between law enforcement officers responding to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.

“We don’t have any description yet, we just hear shots – what appear to be shots fired,” Peterson said.

Several other members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office can also be heard on the newly released transmissions.

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy: “I hear shots fired by the football field, shots fired by the football field.”

Dispatcher: “Shots fired by the football field, heard.”

Admitted shooter Nikolas Cruz unleashed terror on students and staff.

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy: “I got a victim with a gunshot to the right leg. I got a gunshot to the right leg. Show me the west end of the high school by the football field.”

Transmissions include talk of shots fired at the field and inside the school.

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy: “Does he know where the shooter is?”

Unknown Broward County Sheriff’s Unit: “We don’t know but we’re heading in the building. In front of the 13 building, building 13.”

Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy: “Victim saying it’s a male in a hoodie. He could not describe. With at least an AR-15, if not an AK-47.”

Also released Thursday was a sampling of 911 calls from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“My son is in Stoneman Douglas High School. He says he heard noises in class and he thinks there’s a shooting going on at the school,” one caller said.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Coral Springs Police Department received more than 150 911 calls during the incident.

Peterson was suspended and later resigned for not going into the school and confronting the shooter. He defended his actions, saying he thought shots were coming from outside the building.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch