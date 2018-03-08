NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of residents on Long Island were waking up Thursday without power following Wednesday’s nor’easter.
PSEG Long Island says about 21,323 customers were without service as of 10:30 a.m. after the heavy snow and winds brought down trees, branches and power lines Wednesday.
The utility says crews worked throughout the night and will continue Thursday to restore power.
Snow accumulations on Long Island ranged anywhere from three to nine inches.
For more information on outages and restoration times, click here.