NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of residents on Long Island were waking up Thursday without power following Wednesday’s nor’easter.

PSEG Long Island says about 21,323 customers were without service as of 10:30 a.m. after the heavy snow and winds brought down trees, branches and power lines Wednesday.

Crews continue to restore + assess damage caused by yesterday’s #noreaster. There are lots of downed power lines + trees. Stay away from any downed wires and never drive over wires. Be safe and call 911 or contact us 24/7 at 800-490-0075. 📷of work being done in #Wantagh. pic.twitter.com/eeQgkV0F2C — PSEG Long Island (@PSEGLI) March 8, 2018

The utility says crews worked throughout the night and will continue Thursday to restore power.

Snow accumulations on Long Island ranged anywhere from three to nine inches.

For more information on outages and restoration times, click here.