CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Damage Snarls Rails | Traffic/Transit | Schools | Twitter Updates | Submit #SocialSnowPatrol Photos
Young Slugger Focused On The Bigger Picture: 'I Won It Once. One And Done Is Good For Me'
Filed Under:Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is strongly leaning toward not taking part in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game.

The 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, who had 52 homers and 114 RBIs in his first full major league season, won the derby last season in Miami.

“A cool experience,” Judge said Thursday. “I enjoyed it all, but I don’t think I really needed to go out there and do it again. I won it once. One and done is good for me.”

Judge didn’t completely rule out derby participation.

“It’s a long way away,” Judge said.

Aaron Judge

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge competes in the final round of the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Judge, who had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Nov. 20 for loose-body removal and cartilage cleanup, said he is on schedule to be ready for opening day March 29 at Toronto.

“We’re right on track,” Judge said. “Shoulder has been feeling good. When I got first got down here, there was still a little soreness left in there, but this past week especially it’s pain-free.”

MOREHal Steinbrenner Excited For Yankees’ Youth Movement

Judge didn’t link the derby with second-half offensive struggle and physical issues.

“The derby wasn’t even that big of a toll, to be honest,” Judge said. “It’s just like taking BP. It really wasn’t too taxing. I wasn’t trying to swing 110 percent, I was taking a normal 80-, 90-percent swing, trying to make contact.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch