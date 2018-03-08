NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s nor’easter is being blamed for at least two deaths across the Tri-State area.

Police in Suffern say an 88-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her while she was standing in her driveway.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Hillside Avenue. Responding officers found the woman, identified as Barbara Soleski, underneath a large a tree as two other people were trying to help her.

Police say she was removed from under the tree and taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, a man was electrocuted in Franklin Lakes after police say he drove around road barriers where there were fallen power lines.

It happened at the intersection of Route 208 and Summit Avenue. The man’s identity has not yet been released.