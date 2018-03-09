NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It looks like clouds will rule this afternoon with perhaps a few passing snow and rain showers. Outside of that, expect a cold breeze with wind chills stuck in the 30s.

An early chance of rain/snow will give way to some clearing tonight. It will remain cold again with temps falling into the low 30s.

Tomorrow will feature a little more sunshine, but we’ll still have a breeze in place. Temps will be similar to today in the low to mid 40s, but it will still only feel like the 30s.

As for Sunday, the winds will ease a bit and we’ll see temps climb to near normal.