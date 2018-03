NEW YORK (CBSNewYork ) — Nine people were hurt when a car jumped a curb Thursday night in Brooklyn.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of Glenwood Road and Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush.

Police said the driver lost control of his BMW, going onto the sidewalk and slamming into the front of a nail salon.

CBS2 has learned the driver is disabled and uses hand control to operate the car.

Late Thursday night, two people were in critical condition and two others were seriously injured.