NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Would you be able to go 24 hours without your cellphone?

National Day of Unplugging started at sundown Friday, with the goal of helping people be more present in the moment.

Walk any city street and it’s not hard to find people buried in their cellphones, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported.

“Sometimes I have to control myself, because it’s so consuming,” one man said.

“All in all, probably four hours. Pretty bad,” a woman added.

Others said they spend five or even more than eight hours a day on their devices.

From checking emails, to scrolling social media and snapping pictures – in today’s world, it’s hard to live without the cellphone.

“Eighty-seven million people check their phones before they go to bed and the first thing when they wake up in the morning,” National Day of Unplugging organizer Francince Hermelin told Grymes.

That daily reliance, or addition in some cases, helped the Jewish group Reboot start the national event, which runs until sundown on Saturday.

“The hope really is that people use this time to examine their relationship with their technology,” said Hermelin.

They encourage people to read a book, take in the sights or attend one of hundreds of unplugging events, like a yoga class in Montclair, New Jersey.

“I do enjoy my iPhone and I’m looking forward to at least 24 hours of diet,” one man said.

“Twenty-four hours? I’m going to be honest, no,” another added.

Unplugging isn’t just for adults but for kids, too. Organizers want them to get out and find an adventure, explore, imagine – all without their cellphones.

If you take the online pledge to unplug, you get a free cellphone sleeping bag.

Hermelin admitted she felt “pretty anxious,” but that anxiety will give way to a nice relief for many.

Let’s just hope the boss doesn’t come calling.