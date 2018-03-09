CBS 2State Sen. Ruben Diaz (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
Filed Under:Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are cutting ties with star cornerback Richard Sherman after seven seasons.

The team has informed him that he will be released, and Sherman confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday.

The move appeared to be building after he met with the team Wednesday. Sherman declined to comment after the meeting.

Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who developed into one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. He was a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league’s best for several years.

He will be 30 years old going into next season and coming off an Achilles tendon injury that cost him half of the 2017 season. Sherman was due $13 million for the 2018 season and his release gives Seattle a salary cap savings of $11 million.

Sherman appeared to respond to the news with a cryptic message on Twitter, saying “Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course.” He included a picture from NFL Research with statistics showing him leading the league in interceptions, passes defensed, completion percentage allowed, and passer rating allowed since 2011.

