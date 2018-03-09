SEATTLE (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are cutting ties with star cornerback Richard Sherman after seven seasons.

The team has informed him that he will be released, and Sherman confirmed the decision in a text message to The Associated Press on Friday.

The move appeared to be building after he met with the team Wednesday. Sherman declined to comment after the meeting.

Sherman was an overlooked fifth-round draft pick who developed into one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. He was a two-time All-Pro who helped anchor a defense that was the league’s best for several years.

He will be 30 years old going into next season and coming off an Achilles tendon injury that cost him half of the 2017 season. Sherman was due $13 million for the 2018 season and his release gives Seattle a salary cap savings of $11 million.

“Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course” pic.twitter.com/nonbj7rQDA — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 9, 2018

Sherman appeared to respond to the news with a cryptic message on Twitter, saying “Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course.” He included a picture from NFL Research with statistics showing him leading the league in interceptions, passes defensed, completion percentage allowed, and passer rating allowed since 2011.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)