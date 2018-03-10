HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is facing a slew of charges Saturday for allegedly stalking two women in Howell Township.

Police say 19-year-old Tristan Reyes followed both victims home from various stores in a black minivan.

An 18-year-old woman says back in February, her father tried to confront Reyes near her home after he appeared to be following her but he sped off.

More recently, investigators say he tried to sneak into a 38-year-old woman’s home but was scared off by her rottweiler on Thursday.

Howell Police say he had been planning to rob the women at knifepoint, and believe he’s followed other women likely from stores in Freehold Raceway Mall back to their vehicles.

If you believe you have been a victim, or have information pertaining to these cases, please contact either Howell Police Detective Corporal Nancy Carroll at (732) 938-4575 ext. 2182 or (732) 938-4111 and ask to speak to the Officer-In-Charge.