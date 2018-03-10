CBS 2St. Sen. Barbara Buono (credit: Barbara Buono for Governor)St. Sen. Barbara Buono (credit: Barbara Buono for Governor) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS […]
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in upstate New York are investigating what they call the “suspicious” death of a Binghamton University student.

Haley Anderson, 22, was found dead shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Police said her death was “not a random act.”

Authorities have identified a male nursing student, previously in a romantic relationship with Anderson, as a person of interest.

Police did not release his name but said he left the country on an international flight before her body was found.

