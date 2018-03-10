BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in upstate New York are investigating what they call the “suspicious” death of a Binghamton University student.

Haley Anderson, 22, was found dead shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Police said her death was “not a random act.”

Authorities have identified a male nursing student, previously in a romantic relationship with Anderson, as a person of interest.

Police did not release his name but said he left the country on an international flight before her body was found.