POMONA, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A gunman who shot two police officers, killing one of them, held a SWAT team at bay on Saturday as he barricaded himself inside an apartment and showed no signs of giving up more than 12 hours after the standoff began, authorities said.

Police in Southern California tried to stop the man around 9 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about reckless driving, but he refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit, Los Angeles sheriff’s Capt. Christopher Bergner said. The man crashed during the chase and fled into an apartment complex.

Officials say police pursued the suspect and he barricaded himself inside an apartment before opening fire, striking two Pomona officers.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition,” Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said in a tweet early Saturday.

The other wounded officer was shot in the jaw and is in serious condition after undergoing surgery, a law enforcement source told KCAL9.

The names of the officers were not immediately released.

A SWAT team surrounded the apartment complex and police used flash-bang grenades during the standoff, officials said. But the suspect remained holed up in the apartment Saturday morning and police said it wasn’t clear how many weapons he might have.

Neighbors told CBSLA that the suspect lives in the building.

Meanwhile, police escorted the body of the slain officer to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office in a procession of squad cars Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the suspect is alone in the apartment but have not confirmed his identity, Bergner said. Crisis negotiators were speaking with the suspect throughout the night, he said.

