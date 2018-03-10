CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

POMONA, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A gunman who shot two police officers, killing one of them, held a SWAT team at bay on Saturday as he barricaded himself inside an apartment and showed no signs of giving up more than 12 hours after the standoff began, authorities said.

Police in Southern California tried to stop the man around 9 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about reckless driving, but he refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit, Los Angeles sheriff’s Capt. Christopher Bergner said. The man crashed during the chase and fled into an apartment complex.

More From CBSLA

Officials say police pursued the suspect and he barricaded himself inside an apartment before opening fire, striking two Pomona officers.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive. The second officer is in stable condition,” Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said in a tweet early Saturday.

The other wounded officer was shot in the jaw and is in serious condition after undergoing surgery, a law enforcement source told KCAL9.

The names of the officers were not immediately released.

A SWAT team surrounded the apartment complex and police used flash-bang grenades during the standoff, officials said. But the suspect remained holed up in the apartment Saturday morning and police said it wasn’t clear how many weapons he might have.

Neighbors told CBSLA that the suspect lives in the building.

Meanwhile, police escorted the body of the slain officer to the L.A. County Coroner’s Office in a procession of squad cars Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the suspect is alone in the apartment but have not confirmed his identity, Bergner said. Crisis negotiators were speaking with the suspect throughout the night, he said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch