NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating a helicopter crash in the East River on Sunday night.

According to the agency, a Eurocopter AS350 went down in the river near the northern end of Roosevelt Island at around 7 p.m. The NYPD said there were five people on board. One serious injury was initially reported.

The FAA initially said the helicopter was inverted in the water, but the NYPD later said it was submerged and upside down. Numerous NYPD and FDNY units were on the scene. Divers were said to be in the water.

A federal source briefed on the ongoing response told CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave the helicopter is registered to Meridian Consulting out of Kearny, New Jersey.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board was said to be aware of the situation, but had yet to dispatch a response team, CBS News reported.

