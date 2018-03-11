NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Spring is just around the corner, and it’s time to kick off the celebration with some fresh, bright, and clean ingredients.

Chef Brandon Fay, managing director of Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by with some tasty options to get you started.

Warm Spring Salad with Mini Mozzarella Bites

Roast, Blanch, Toss and Spring! Eat up!

Serves 4-6

What you’ll need:

½ lb purple fingerling potatoes, halved

½ lb baby Yukon gold potatoes, halved

2 bunch rainbow carrots, about 10 carrots, sliced

½ bunch green asparagus, about 6 spears, woody bottoms trimmed, cut in half widthways

½ bunch green asparagus, about 6 spears, woody bottoms trimmed, cut in half widthways

1 Spanish onion, medium sliced

1 cup green peas, blanched

2 heaping cups sugar snap peas, blanched

3 radishes, trimmed, mandolin sliced

¼ cup marinated sundried tomatoes, sliced thin

1 lb mini fresh mozzarella balls

3 tbsp. finely Chopped basil

2 tbsp. Finely Chopped Parsley

1 tsp. finely Chopped oregano

6 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, for roasting and dressing

2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt; to season and taste

How to Make It:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a large baking pan coated with cooking spray, evenly arrange all the potatoes, carrots, asparagus, onions and herbs (save some herbs for garnish). Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast until vegetables are tender, approx 10-15 minutes and set aside. Blanch sugar snap peas and green peas in salted boiling water until tender crisp, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to ice bath to stop cooking process. Drain well. In a large mixing bowl combine and toss all cooked vegetables and add the remaining ingredients, mix thoroughly until all ingredients are well incorporated. Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt; to taste, and garnish with herbs.

Sprinkle toasted breadcrumbs to any salad just before you are ready to serve, this will add a delicious crunch!

The Chop and Grind Avocado Salsa Verde

Grab your mini food processor and in minutes you have a great addition to any spring dish! This sauce is excellent on any flatbread, seafood or meat dish.

Yield: 2 cups (8 servings)

What you’ll need:

1 bunch fresh scallions (approx 6), charred

2 avocados

2 cups basil

1 cup parsley

1 cup cilantro

1 Jalapeno, remove seeds and ribs

2 cloves garlic

Juice of two fresh limes

½ cup water

½ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup pistachios, shelled

How to Make It:

Preheat grill pan medium heat. Lightly coat the grill grates with vegetable spray. Marinate the scallions with olive oil and salt. Place the Scallions on grill pan. Char on both sides. Cut avocado, remove flesh: Cut the avocados in half. Remove seed. Score the inside of the avocado with a blunt knife and scoop out the flesh with a spoon. In the bowl of a food processor add all ingredients (except pistachios) puree for about one minute, until the sauce has a creamy and smooth consistency. Add pistachios and pulse until smooth and slightly chunky consistency.

Tip: Make sure all herbs are wash cleaned and dry.

Tip: If sauce is too thick, you can always add a tablespoon or two of water and continue to puree until you reach your desired consistency.

Grilled Tuna Steak with The Chop and Grind Avocado Salsa Verde

The freshest Tuna, The brightest cleanest sauce! Eat Well

Serves: 2

What you’ll need:

2 “sushi grade” tuna steaks, about 6 ounces each

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt; to season

How to Make It:

Preheat grill pan high heat. Spray the grill grates lightly with vegetable spray. Coat tuna steak with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Grill tuna for 1-2 minutes on each side, for rare. To serve, slice the tuna steaks on the diagonal into thick slices, approx.1 inch. Fan the slices on top of plate and drizzle with The Chop and Grind Avocado Salsa Verde. (see sub recipe)

Tip: For best presentation, place your tuna steak on top of your salsa verde. Drizzle a little extra sauce around the plate.