BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Binghamton are investigating the death of a college student from Westbury, Long Island as a homicide.

The body of Haley Anderson, 22, was found Friday at a home near the Binghamton University campus.

Anderson was reportedly a senior studying nursing at the school.

Police say a male nursing student linked romantically to Anderson a person of interest, but he left on a flight out of the country before the body was found.

Anyone with information can contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080 or 607-772-7082.