CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Breaking News: At Least 2 Dead When Helicopter Carrying 6 People Goes Down In East River
Glendale Apartment Building Has Gnats All Over And A Brutal Smell Coming From The Basement
Filed Under:Hazel Sanchez, Hoarding, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For tenants in one Queens building, it’s a living nightmare.

They claim their landlord hoards their trash and that the smell has caused a cascade of problems, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday night.

Kathleen Midlaw is literally bugging out inside her Glendale apartment. It’s infested with gnats.

When she invited CBS2 to the building, Sanchez sensed the root of the problem — a horrible stench coming from the basement

Garbage, huge bags of it, were stacked up, wall to wall in the basement of the building on 65th Place. Midlaw and her neighbors blame their landlord, Maria Hlawaty. Tenants say she has been hoarding their garbage for years.

“There’s rats down there. There’s mice down there,” Midlaw said.

hoarding2 Queens Landlord Accused Of Hoarding Tenants Garbage

Tenants are accusing a Queens landlord of hoarding their garbage. (Photo: CBS2)

Midlaw took pictures of more garbage being stored in the vacant apartment below hers. She’s been overwhelmed with gnats. It takes just a few hours for fly paper to be covered.

“The bugs go into my beverage, my food,” she said. “I’m constantly trying to kill them. It has been a nightmare.”

The Mandala family is dealing with the same gnat infestation. They live in the building next door, but share a wall with the garbage-filled apartment. They even put a bug zapper in their son’s bedroom, Sanchez reported.

The tenants have complained to the city. Hlawaty currently has more than 30 open violations with the Department of Housing, Preservation and Development, including violations for the garbage and mice.

CBS2’s Sanchez tried to speak with the landlord and her Ridgewood, Queens home, but no one answered the door.

“We’re fed up. We’re fed up,” Midlaw said.

Some of the landlord’s other open violations include ones for lead-based paint and fire escape obstruction. Tenants say they feel their lives are in danger. Some say they’ve stopped paying rent until they see change.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch