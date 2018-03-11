CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Things are slowly getting back to normal for residents who have been without power since the second of two back-to-back nor’easters lashed the Tri-State Area.

Roughly 35,000 customers woke up without power Sunday morning, and New Jersey remains the hardest hit. More than 22,000 Jersey Central Power & Light customers remain in the dark, while PSE&G is working to restore power for roughly 4,000 people.

After spending days without power, residents in the Garden State are looking for answers. Many complain utility companies are once again breaking promises and missing restoration deadlines.

Many residents took to social media late Saturday to vent their growing frustrations. Bob Johnson says he’s been living without power since Wednesday’s storm.

“You have to fill up the generator, you don’t even sleep through the night,” the West Orange resident told CBS2.

Rockaway Township resident David Hoffman says he kept the cold at bay with the help of a wood burning stove.

“They’ve had a couple of people here from Alabama, South Carolina, which I don’t understand,” he said. “Why don’t we have enough people here to take care of this when it happens?”

JCP&L has blamed the close timing of the storms for the delay in restoration. A spokesperson told CBS2 on Friday that all customers who lost power during the first nor’easter should have power back on by 11:30 pm Saturday.

That deadline has come and gone.

“Yesterday I had firewood going throughout the whole day,” Springfield resident David Lejuez said. “Everyone lost power, neighbor left because of the fact that it got so cold overnight.”

On Sunday morning, JCP&L told CBS2’s Marc Liverman all remaining customers should expect to have their power back by 11:30 pm Monday.

PSE&G says they expect to have the remainder of their customers restored by midnight.

