Will winter ever end? Luckily, there are plenty of bars in NYC that cater to cozy. Here are five spots where you can curl up by a fireplace, read a book or play a round of billiards.

Arlo NoMad Hotel

11 E 31st St.

New York, NY 10016

212-806-7000

www.arlohotels.com

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to enjoy the BARlo at Arlo NoMad. Grab a seat at the lounge and wrap yourself in a fur-lined blanket by the fire while sipping something bubbly like the Classon – La Farra Prosecco and Lemoncello. There’s also a variety of specially crafted cocktails available like Kings Highway (Absolut Elyx, pear, lemon, cinnamon, pernod), Jackson Ave (El Dorado white rum, fernet branch, lemon, maple syrup), and Flatbush (Aperol, rhubarb bitters, Q tonic). Of course, if you want to brave the elements, you can always duck outside for bit of fresh air out on the terrace. Hopefully, the weather will be getting a bit warmer soon so you can take advantage of this spacious rooftop. Bar opens daily at 5 p.m…just in time for a post-work drink.

Library Bar

Hudson Hotel

358 W. 58th St.

New York, NY 10019

212-554-6217

www.morganshotelgroup.com

The Library Bar, located within the magical Hudson Hotel, is the perfect mix between an old English club and a drawing room. You’ll immediately notice how warm and inviting the space is even though it’s actually quite a large room. The massive double-decker library is filled with books of all topics including film and theater, fashion and art, and travel and politics. You can also grab a seat in one of their English leather sofas or wing chairs while perusing carefully curated photography books from The Assouline Book Collection. Sip on a variety of strong cocktails like the Rare Fashioned (Jameson Irish Whiskey, blackberries, agave nectar, lemon), French Fleur (Grey Goose La Poire Vodka St. Germain, Cointreau Guignolet, lemon), or a Tequila Mockingbird (Avion Tequila, strawberries, raspberries, lemon drop simple syrup). Play a round of billiards or just relax by the massive fireplace. Either way, you’ll be relaxed in the city that never sleeps.

The Lately

357 W. 16th St.

New York, NY 10011

212-206-1096

www.thelatelybar.com

The Lately is an unassuming bar located at the border of the meatpacking district and Chelsea. Unlike its uppity neighbors, this wood-paneled bar offers an inviting vibe to its customers, complete with fun rustic décor like carved wooden ducks and floral wallpaper. Have the bartender whip up one of their many inventive cocktails or opt for a pitcher of Beer Crushies or Test Tube Shots. Highlights on the cocktail menu include The Cloud Forest (Bourbon, rye, turmeric, lemon, rhubarb, egg white), Pedestrian Friendly (vodka, raspberry, thyme, fresh lime, pimento, club soda), and The Ultramaroon (Tequila, watermelon, beet, Moroccan bitters, smoked salt). Overall, this upscale dive bar feels like a place Don Draper would go to for happy hour…if he ever actually went to dive bars.

Black Mountain Wine House

415 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

718-522-4340

www.blkmtnwinehouse.com

If you’re in Brooklyn, then snag a seat at Black Mountain Wine House. This Union St. staple offers a cabin-like atmosphere for those city dwellers who don’t feel like entirely leaving NYC but still want that I’ve-been-in-the-wilderness-for-the-weekend kind of vibe. Order a glass of wine from the bar (this place literally has wine from all over the world including Chile, France, Spain, Argentina and Portugal) and post up by the front window, where a row of large Adirondack chairs await you. The rustic décor (think weathered books, old fishing signs, and a roaring fireplace) also makes you feel like you’re up in the mountains. Stop by at the beginning of the week and take advantage of Fondue Tuesdays, where their classic Swiss-tastic fondue is just $16.

Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room

30 Rockefeller Plaza, 65th Fl.

New York, NY 10112

212-632-5000

rainbowroom.com

If you’re looking for a view of Manhattan then you can’t beat Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room. This Rockefeller Center destination spot offers guests rare types of scotch and whiskey as well as seasonal pop-ups at their window-lined gallery bar. This month, champagne drinkers can sip on their favorites at the Bubble Bar. Reservations can be made for the evening of March 13, 15, 27 and 29. New Yorkers can also indulge in a cocktail created just for their borough. Bartenders are serving up cocktails named after Manhattan, Astoria, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Staten Island. Can you guess which one is made with Ragtime Rye Whiskey? The outdoor terrace may not be open until the spring but with unobstructed views of the city and an energy that can only be found in the heart of Manhattan, it’s hard to pass up this classy spot.

