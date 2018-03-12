CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Developing: 5 Dead In East River Helicopter Crash; NTSB Investigating | Winter Storm On The Way
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — All five passengers on board a helicopter that crashed into the East River near Roosevelt Island are dead, officials have confirmed.

The pilot is the only survivor of the crash. Members of the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive Monday morning to begin their investigation.

Cell phone video showed the final moments before the private charter helicopter plunged into the water just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

“It kind of looked like it was supposed to be landing almost, so I wasn’t really sure,” said witness Brianna Jesme. “And then the moment we saw it land, it was under.”

Dozens of 911 calls sent police, fire and Coast Guard rescue boats racing to the scene near East 90th Street, trying to locate the Eurocopter AS350, owned by Liberty Helicopter Tours, which was out on a photo shoot.

Authorities say the pilot managed to free himself, but his five passengers who were hharnessed in were trapped.

“The five people besides the pilot were all tightly harnessed,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Sunday. “The harnesses had to be cut and removed in order to free them from the helicopter, which was upside down at the time.”

Two of those pulled out were pronounced dead. The other three were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, but they later died.

Nigro said the water temperature and conditions made it difficult for divers to get to the victims.

“They worked very quickly as fast as they could,” he said. “It’s 50 feet of water there. There was a 4-mile an hour current and the temperature was below 40, so everyone worked very hard. It’s a great tragedy.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Due to the ongoing investigation, NYC Ferry service on the Astoria and East River route is suspended until further notice.

CBS2 sources have identified the pilot as 33-year-old Richard Vance of Danbury, Conn.

According to the FAA, he is a certified helicopter pilot and instructor. His LinkedIn profile says he has worked for Liberty Helicopters for almost two years and has prior experience flying choppers with another company in Connecticut.

Meanwhile, the NTSB is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators.

Liberty Helicopters has had two previous crashes, both in the Hudson River.

One was in 2007 where everyone survived and another was in 2009, when of their choppers collided with a small plane, killing nine people.

  1. Mara Massey says:
    March 12, 2018 at 7:47 am

    How very sad. My prayers and heart go out to them and their families.

