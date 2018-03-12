CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
ANOTHER NOR'EASTER: Winter Storm On The Way | Latest Forecast | Radar | School Closures, Delays
Filed Under:Lisa Rozner, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As teenagers around the country organize rallies and walkouts this week in support of changing gun laws, students around the Tri-State Area are using cameras to get their messages out.

They’re also getting some welcomed help in making films to make their cases.

Kathleen Radtke isn’t rushing through her latest project at the Downtown Community Television Center, since she enjoys every minute of their professional youth media training. It’s also known as the “PRO-TV” program.

“I like being surrounded by people who like doing film,” the high school senior told CBS2.

Radtke attends the center’s program twice weekly, either after school or on the weekend. She and her peers learn all about what it takes to make a film.

“I like hearing other people’s stories,” she said. “I love that. It’s something I have always been interested in.”

The Park Slope teen is working on a project about puberty. Last year, she and her classmates attended the Women’s March in New York City where they interviewed participants and put together a nearly six-minute documentary about their experience.

“We got to hear their reasons for why they came to the march and what they hope to get out of it,” freshman Aracelie Cologne said.

Inside the decommissioned firehouse in Chinatown, the PRO-TV program teaches almost 2,000 kids how to shoot, write, and edit a movie.

The best part? It’s for free, paid for by grants.

“Students come and they learn how to create films that matter, that make a difference,” Associate Director Sade Falebita said. “They begin to understand their role of change makers in the community.”

The students come up with their own ideas, many of them are about issues that impact younger generations such as gun violence in schools. Justin Aguirre is working on a documentary about how young men can help in the #MeToo movement.

“I am looking to make a positive change in society and I figured film is the best way to change the narrative,” he said.

Almost all PRO-TV students graduate high school and attend college, many for film.

The program is open to students across the area, and they’re always looking to recruit more students. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch