NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Port Authority Police Department have arrested a man suspected of trying to get a loaded gun through airport security at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday.

According to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey authorities, LaRon Louis James, also known as rapper Juelz Santana, was charged today with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He also was held on an unspecified federal warrant.

Sources tell CBS2 TSA agents discovered a loaded gun in the recording artist’s bag as he went through screening at the airport’s Terminal C around 6 p.m. on Friday.

When the gun was detected, the 36-year-old Harlem native reportedly took off running and may have jumped into a cab.

