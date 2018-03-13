By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Snow will taper this afternoon before finally exiting north and east late this afternoon. However, it will remain blustery out there, so expect winds chills only in the 20s and 30s.

Some ice may develop tonight as much of the area dips below freezing. And it’s going to stay blustery out there, so wind chills will fall through the 20s and even into the teens.

Tomorrow will be another cold one with blustery conditions still in place. And while the morning hours look fine, an afternoon snow or rain shower is possible.

As for Thursday, expect partly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and highs in the 40s.