NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Scattered snow showers swing through this afternoon with perhaps a quick coating (or more) in any organized cases. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with blustery conditions and feels-like temperatures in the 30s.

Snow showers will fizzle out this evening, but the winds will pick up a tad; gusts to 40 mph are not out of the question. That said, expect wind chills to fall through the 20s again.

A quiet start to your Thursday will give way to another round of snow and rain showers. Early indications suggest these will pass more to the south and west of the city, so we’ll call it a “slight chance” for now. As for temps, they’ll climb into the mid 40s or so, but it will still be breezy, so it will only feel like the 30s.

An unseasonably cold air mass will then fill in on Friday; and to add insult to injury, it will be windy out there, so it will only feel like the upper 20s at best!