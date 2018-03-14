CBS 2Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals […]
WCBS 880Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of […]
1010 WINSDerek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information […]
WFANDerek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens […]
WLNYDerek Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis walk off the field after the retirement ceremony of Derek Jeter's number 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium. (credit: Al Bello/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn Film Festival, CineKink, film festivals, Havana Film Festival, Jessica Allen, Movies, New Directors/New Films, Tribeca Film Festival

Spring is almost here, bringing with it balmy temperatures, beautiful buds and a slew of film festivals worth your time (and cash). Below find our picks for the best film festivals of the season.

CineKink
Various venues
New York, NY
www.cinekink.com

Keep in mind this festival’s tagline—the “kinky film festival”—when deciding who you might wish to invite to join you at such screenings as Tie Me Up! A Shibari Documentary, Sock Puppet, and Schwinging. Now in its 15th year, CineKink features “films and videos that celebrate and explore the wide diversity of sexuality, with offerings drawn from both Hollywood and beyond . . . from documentary to drama, camp comedy to artsy experimental, mildly spicy to quite explicit—and everything in between.” Wednesday, March 14, through Sunday, March 18, see schedule for details, tickets required.  

New Directors / New Films
Various venues
New York, NY
www.filmlinc.org

Jointly sponsored by the Film Society of Lincoln Center and the Museum of the Modern Art, the New Directors / New Films reflects the open-minded, boundary-pushing philosophies of both. A documentary about performer MIA opens the festival, which also includes a three-hour “neorealist musical,” a lyrical meditation on motherhood, and a feature about an adolescent girl in Iran. New Directors / New Films “celebrates filmmakers who represent the present and anticipate the future of cinema, daring artists whose work pushes the envelope in unexpected ways.” Wednesday, March 28, through Saturday, April 8, see schedule for details and ticket info.  

Havana Film Festival
Various venues
New York, NY
www.hffny.com/2018

Celebrating its 19th anniversary in 2018, the Havana Film Festival seeks to expose audiences to the best and brightest work coming out of Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as to Latino filmmaking in the United States. Some 40 films are scheduled to be screened this year, ranging from acknowledged classics to new releases, animation to full-length narratives. In addition, there will be talks, panels, Q&As with filmmakers, and masterclasses led by legends like Senel Paz. Friday, April 6, through Tuesday, April 17, see schedule for details, tickets required

Tribeca Film Festival
Various venues
New York, NY
www.tribecafilm.com

Of all the festivals on this list, the Tribeca Film Festival is the one where you’re pretty much guaranteed to see a celeb or seven. Created in the aftermath of 9/11, this festival sought to revitalize a downtrodden neighborhood (and city). It succeeds spectacularly, and now draws a slew of independent, quirky, and mainstream movies. Check out the Virtual Arcade to see 20+ augmented reality and virtual reality pieces, using cutting-edge technology that very well may be the future of cinema as we know it. Talks, interviews, music, and more. Wednesday, April 18, through Sunday, April 29, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Brooklyn Film Festival
Various venues
New York, NY
www.brooklynfilmfestival.org

The Brooklyn Film Festival seeks to shine a spotlight on the city’s hippest borough, as well as “to promote artistic excellence and the creative freedom of artists without censure.” This year, 130 feature-length narratives, documentaries, and shorts are on tap, along with a free afternoon of panels (at Kickstarter’s HQ) and a related KidsFilmFest for the little dudes. The theme of the whole shebang is “threshold.” Prepare to be challenged, amazed, awed, and impressed. Friday, June 1, through Sunday, June 10, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch