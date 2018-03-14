NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As more people are shopping online, a new survey finds that some are filling up their carts while under the influence.

As CBS News’ Meg Oliver reported, the new phenomenon of drinking and clicking is leading to some interesting packages arriving at people’s doors.

Have a couple drinks and then hop on the internet – what could possibly go wrong?

“It seemed like a good idea at the time, I guess,” shopper Nick Stucky said.

He admits he was tipsy when he bought googly eyes for his car, posting on reddit, “the best drunk online purchase I have made yet.”

“It’s one of those things where it comes in the mail and you’re like, ‘I don’t quite remember what I ordered,’ and then it hits you and everything,” said Stucky.

In a new survey from Finder.com, 68 million people admitted to drunk shopping, racking up about $447 per person – double the amount from the previous year.

“We do spend a lot of money while we’re drunk. The problem is actually totaling over $30 billion,” Jennifer McDermott, of Finder.com, said.

Food is the top purchase, followed by shoes and clothes. But social media is filled with questionable drinking decisions, like one person who accidentally bought 100 top hats for her pet toad.

Ian Stratford admitted being under the influence when he bought a T-shirt of a sloth. Another man proudly posted the hot pink outfit he ordered after a few rounds.

The study found men, like Adam Laino, are more likely than women to do it.

“You’re in a good mood, and it may seem like you really need it in the moment,” he said. “Then the next day, you’re like, ‘no, I really don’t.'”

Making those heated s’more slippers and inflatable adult T-rex costume part of an expensive hangover.

The survey also found millennials are more likely to shop under the influence.