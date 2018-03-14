CBS 2Sami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Sami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 […]
1010 WINSSami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANSami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYSami Omar (credit: Handout via CBS 2) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
Filed Under:Meg Oliver, Shopping

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As more people are shopping online, a new survey finds that some are filling up their carts while under the influence.

As CBS News’ Meg Oliver reported, the new phenomenon of drinking and clicking is leading to some interesting packages arriving at people’s doors.

Have a couple drinks and then hop on the internet – what could possibly go wrong?

“It seemed like a good idea at the time, I guess,” shopper Nick Stucky said.

He admits he was tipsy when he bought googly eyes for his car, posting on reddit, “the best drunk online purchase I have made yet.”

“It’s one of those things where it comes in the mail and you’re like, ‘I don’t quite remember what I ordered,’ and then it hits you and everything,” said Stucky.

In a new survey from Finder.com, 68 million people admitted to drunk shopping, racking up about $447 per person – double the amount from the previous year.

“We do spend a lot of money while we’re drunk. The problem is actually totaling over $30 billion,” Jennifer McDermott, of Finder.com, said.

Food is the top purchase, followed by shoes and clothes. But social media is filled with questionable drinking decisions, like one person who accidentally bought 100 top hats for her pet toad.

Ian Stratford admitted being under the influence when he bought a T-shirt of a sloth. Another man proudly posted the hot pink outfit he ordered after a few rounds.

The study found men, like Adam Laino, are more likely than women to do it.

“You’re in a good mood, and it may seem like you really need it in the moment,” he said. “Then the next day, you’re like, ‘no, I really don’t.'”

Making those heated s’more slippers and inflatable adult T-rex costume part of an expensive hangover.

The survey also found millennials are more likely to shop under the influence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch