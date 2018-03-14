Instead of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the traditional green beer, New Yorkers can snag some of these green treats and drinks in honor of the holiday.

Krispy Kreme

Multiple Location

www.krispykreme.com

The festive treats have spread to Krispy Kreme locations throughout the country. Doughnut lovers can stop by one of their spots on St. Patrick’s Day and order their O’riginal Glazed Doughnut. The chain’s signature sweet bite receives a holiday makeover made with green dough and a hot glaze in the traditional style. New Yorkers can show their green pride while taking a bite of this delectable dessert.

The Rag Trader

70 West 36th Street

New York, NY 10018

917-261-5495

www.ragtradernyc.com

Forget about those green eggs and ham; instead, head to The Rag Trader for a traditional Irish meal. From brunch to dinner, there is no shortage of Irish dishes, including corned beef and Swiss cheese on rye. St. Patrick’s Day wouldn’t be complete without an order of corned beef and cabbage. To wash down all of that corned beef, order the green-bird Smuggler’s Run. Made with rum, lime, Curaçao, pistachio and vanilla, this creamy drink is the ideal alternative to green beer.

Oscar Wilde

45 West 27th Street

New York, NY 10001

212-213-3066

www.oscarwildenyc.com

For New Yorkers looking to embrace a Victorian-style St. Patrick’s Day, they can head Oscar Wilde. The Flatiron restaurant is named after one of literature most prolific writers who happens to be Irish. Throughout the day, the restaurant is serving corned beef and cabbage and Irish Soda Bread. Just stop by and sit at the city’s longest bar and try The Warhorse. The specialty libation is made with Irish whiskey, lime juice, honey syrup, ginger ale, muddled mint, and peppercorns.

Jax BBQ

496 9th Ave.

New York, NY 10018

212-273-1168

www.jaxbbqnyc.com

Craving barbecue grub, New Yorkers can celebrate the day at one of Hell’s Kitchen’s newest restaurants for St. Patrick’s Day. Jax BBQ is offering a limited edition Leprechaun Frozen Margarita. The luck of the Irish lasts all day with this green cocktail. Made with tequila, green apple, and Grand Mariner, the drink will be all offered on March 17 for $5.

STK

Multiple Locations

www.togrp.com

Legend says there is a leprechaun’s pot of gold at the end of every rainbow. However, STK is changing that with the Leprechaun’s Libation. The green cocktail is made with vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, jalapeños and basil leaves. This festive cocktail is available at all of the popular restaurant’s locations, including the Meatpacking District, Downtown and Midtown.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.