CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A group of New Jersey high school athletes traded in their hockey sticks for shovels to help raise money for their coach’s infant son who has cancer.

Broken tree limbs still litter streets and yards in Ridgewood after last week’s nor’easter.

Whole those flakes were falling, high school senior Joe Rahaim and his buddies found a silver lining in the snow; they shoveled 31 driveways.

“We ended up raising $4,013,” he told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. “I felt like this we could something we could do to give back.”

The money went towards a family in need. The Ridgefield High School hockey captain, who owns the website “Joe’s Odd Jobs” rallied his teammates and other teens to do the work and donate the money to Coach Anthony Katchen, whose one-year-old son Austin is battling cancer.

“I was actually outside shoveling too, so I know how much work they had to put into it,” Katchen said.

Little did he know, they were doing the work for him. Katchen says he can’t remember a time he’s been so touched.

CBS2 caught up with him outside the hospital in New York City where his baby boy just started chemotherapy.

“What they went out and did, their selflessness, it keeps us uplifted,” Katchen said. “It keeps us going, so we can be there for our family and my son.”

The snow is almost gone in Ridgewood, but Joe says if there’s another storm he and his family would likely donate the money they get from shoveling to the Katchen family again. If there’s no more snow, they’ll plan a fundraiser for the spring.

After paying it forward for a role model who’s made a lasting impression by teaching them important lessons, now they can return that reminder in the Katchen family’s most trying time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch