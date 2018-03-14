NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A health alert was issued for anyone who recently traveled through Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officials say if you were there on Monday between 12:45 pm and 9pm, you may have been exposed to measles.

The New Jersey Department of Health says a child infected with the highly-contagious virus arrived from Brussels in Terminal B and then departed for Memphis from Terminal C.

Symptoms could develop as late as April 2nd.

If you become sick, officials say call a doctor ahead of time to avoid infecting anyone in an emergency room.