LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over plans to move hundreds of homeless people into a hotel in Long Island City, Queens.

People who live nearby call their neighborhood “Blissville” and they are battling to keep it that way.

To an outsider, the working class neighborhood might not look like much.

But to residents like Maria Davis, who have chosen to call Blissville home, it’s everything.

“There’s something so special about Blissville,” Davis said.

“It was quiet. Nobody knows where this place is. (There’s) parking at night. (It’s a) small community. Everybody knows everybody,” resident Nina Perez added.

“It’s quiet. It’s safe. It’s always been safe,” another person said.

But Davis and her neighbors say their sense of security is changing due to a population explosion.

Less than 500 people currently live in Blissville, yes, that’s what they really call it, a five-block area in the southeast corner of Long Island City. But they will soon be outnumbered by homeless people.

The Department of Homeless Services is turning the Fairfield Inn on Van Dam Avenue into a permanent homeless shelter for hundreds of adults. More than 100 men already live in a temporary shelter in the City View Hotel two blocks away, and even more homeless families are staying in another hotel less than a mile away.

“People’s cars have been broken into. There have been robberies. People hanging out, asking for money cigarettes and what not, odd behavior,” Perez said.

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said he and Blissville residents aren’t opposed to helping the homeless. The issue, he says, is about fairness.

“My district now houses four times the number of homeless individuals than we produce,” Van Bramer said. “And the mayor’s whole plan is about equity.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the homeless population in Blissville will decline as the temporary shelters close, but added, “We’ll keep looking at that community to make sure what’s done is fair.”

Residents and business owners said they have a game plan on how they’ll confront the Department of Homeless Services at its public meeting on Thursday night, but they’re worried the Blissville they know may already be gone for good.