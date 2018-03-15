LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — CBS has launched a new program called “Eye Speak” to promote empowerment of women in the entertainment industry.

Wednesday night powerful women in front and behind the camera gathered for a panel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The Eye Speak kickoff event is the first of a series including mentoring programs and events to help develop the next generation of leaders through insight and opportunities.

“I think the significance of tonight is not only elevating women,” said Julie Chen, co-host of “The Talk.” “Getting women to support women, men to support women. We’ve been talkingh about equal pay for a long time. Let’s move this ball forward. let’s equal the playing field.”

Panealists included Soniqua Martin-Green of “Star Trek Discovery,” Maria Bello of “NCIS” and Sara Ramirez of “Madam Secretary.”